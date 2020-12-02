Advanced search

Victims named after double fatal crash on A1198

PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 02 December 2020

Two victims have been named following a fatal crash near Bassingbourn, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Two people who sadly died after a multi-vehicle collision on the A1198 yesterday have been named.

The crash took place at around 11.35am on the A1198 between Whaddon and Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, when a beige Nissan Note, a black Kia Sportage and a white Volkswagen Beetle collided.

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the Nissan, 72-year-old Terence Oram, of Nightingale Way, Royston, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, 64-year-old Peter King, of Lichfield Road, Cambridge, also died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should report online via the webchat at https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH quoting incident 136 of 1 December.

