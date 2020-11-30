Family of dogwalker thanks emergency services and community after fatal crash

Nicola Lawrence died on the A10 near Reed, and police have now released a statement from her family. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The family of a woman who sadly died following a crash on the A10 near Reed on Friday have thanked the emergency services and the dog-walking community for their efforts after the crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicola Lawrence, 71, was walking her dog Holly along the A10 near Reed towards Buntingford when she was involved in a collision with a van shortly before 4am.

The driver stopped at the scene and called the emergency services. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, Nicola, who is from Buntingford, died at the scene.

In a statement released by the police today, Nicola’s family said: “Obviously the family is devastated by this tragic collision.

You may also want to watch:

“We would like to thank firstly the emergency services for their quick and determined efforts at the scene and secondly the people of Buntingford, especially the dog walker friends and dog rescuer group who helped to inform us of what happened.

“The group also tirelessly looked for Holly the dog, who finally turned up back at the house in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts also go out to the driver and passenger in the vehicle who must be emotionally affected by this collision.”

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry and have not already spoken to police, call 101 quoting reference ‘Op Stalwart’.