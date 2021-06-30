News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Vice Lord-Lieutenant visits Therfield Heath and Coronation Meadow

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Conservators and Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens welcomed Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley

Conservators and Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens welcomed Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley - Credit: Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley visited Therfield Heath and Church Hill on Saturday - the latter of which is designated as a Coronation Meadow.

Mr Beazley and his wife Violet were welcomed by Janet Rossignol-Bubbins, chair of Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens, and Clare Swarbrick, chair of the conservators. 

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley with Janet Rossignol-Bubbins

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley with Janet Rossignol-Bubbins, chair of Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens - Credit: Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens

The Beazleys met Therfield Heath's new head of conservation and development, Cheryll Whaley-Wilson, and the group walked to Church Hill, which has been the Coronation Meadow for Herts since 2013, due to its rich biodiversity and environmental value.

Cheryll said: "Church Hill is a site of special scientific interest and home to a particularly significant population of pasqueflowers along with other chalk download flowers such as cowslips and kidney vetch."

The visitors were presented with 12 months' honorary membership of the Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens.

You may also want to watch:

Therfield Heath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royston mobile hairdresser Lynsey Langdon has been campaigning for safety improvements on the A505 for five years. 

A505 campaigner confronted with wrong-way driver

Bianca Wild

person
Perry Groves in action for Arsenal during his playing days. He scored a winning goal for the Gunners

Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital

Dan Mountney

person
Royston's annual kite festival is set to return this summer

Kite Festival cancelled after lockdown extension

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Openreach engineers working on fibre broadband

Broadband speeds 15x faster than average set to arrive thanks to major...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus