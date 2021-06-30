Vice Lord-Lieutenant visits Therfield Heath and Coronation Meadow

Published: 9:00 AM June 30, 2021

Conservators and Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens welcomed Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley - Credit: Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley visited Therfield Heath and Church Hill on Saturday - the latter of which is designated as a Coronation Meadow.

Mr Beazley and his wife Violet were welcomed by Janet Rossignol-Bubbins, chair of Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens, and Clare Swarbrick, chair of the conservators.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Richard Beazley with Janet Rossignol-Bubbins, chair of Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens - Credit: Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens

The Beazleys met Therfield Heath's new head of conservation and development, Cheryll Whaley-Wilson, and the group walked to Church Hill, which has been the Coronation Meadow for Herts since 2013, due to its rich biodiversity and environmental value.

Cheryll said: "Church Hill is a site of special scientific interest and home to a particularly significant population of pasqueflowers along with other chalk download flowers such as cowslips and kidney vetch."

The visitors were presented with 12 months' honorary membership of the Friends of Therfield Heath & Greens.