Veterans from Melbourn Springs attend Armed Forces Breakfast
- Credit: Melbourn Springs
Melbourn Springs care home brought some of their veteran residents to a Veterans Breakfast Club meeting.
On Sunday morning the care home brought three veterans from their home to the Dolphin Pub in Melbourn to attend the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club.
They had been invited to Veterans Breakfast Club organised by Cath from Melbourn AFVBC.
Activities coordinator for the home, Denise Ashby, said: "They chatted to different people about their experiences then and their lives now. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming!
"As it was breakfast club we had to include photos of the amazing breakfasts!
"David said 'This is the best breakfast I have ever had!'
"David, Brian and Donald have already booked their places next month!
Most Read
- 1 Police launch investigation over death of newlywed's dog left in hot van at kennels
- 2 87-year-old driver dies after crash on A603 near Cambridge
- 3 MPs respond to Boris Johnson's resignation as leadership race continues
- 4 End of the line for old Greater Anglia commuter trains
- 5 Royston Photographic Society crowns latest competition winner
- 6 Recap: Severe delays on Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER trains
- 7 7 of the best eat-in pizza places in Hertfordshire
- 8 Tips to help your home improvements go smoothly
- 9 Herts sex offender assaulted victim while she slept
- 10 50+ drivers seen illegally using M11 hard shoulder after fatal crash
"Thank you to Cath for inviting us and the staff of the Dolphin Pub for their hospitality."