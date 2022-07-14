Veterans from Melbourn Springs attend Armed Forces Breakfast

Armed forces veteran David eating his breakfast at the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club - Credit: Melbourn Springs

Melbourn Springs care home brought some of their veteran residents to a Veterans Breakfast Club meeting.

On Sunday morning the care home brought three veterans from their home to the Dolphin Pub in Melbourn to attend the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club.

Armed forces veteran Brian eating his breakfast at the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club - Credit: Melbourn Springs

They had been invited to Veterans Breakfast Club organised by Cath from Melbourn AFVBC.

Activities coordinator for the home, Denise Ashby, said: "They chatted to different people about their experiences then and their lives now. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming!

"As it was breakfast club we had to include photos of the amazing breakfasts!

Armed forces veteran Donald eating his breakfast at the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club - Credit: Melbourn Springs

"David said 'This is the best breakfast I have ever had!'

"David, Brian and Donald have already booked their places next month!

"Thank you to Cath for inviting us and the staff of the Dolphin Pub for their hospitality."