Advanced search

Multiple vehicles targeted in Royston criminal damage spate

PUBLISHED: 15:50 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 18 May 2020

Police are investigating after 14 vehicles were damaged in Royston. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after 14 vehicles were damaged in Royston. Picture: Archant

Archant

Multiple vehicles parked on or near the same Royston street have been targeted in an early hours criminal damage spate.

At some point during the night of Sunday, May 10 and Monday, May 11, 14 vehicles were damaged on or around North Close – and police launched an appeal on Monday this week for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Michael Hardiman said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the North Close area late on the Sunday or early on the Monday?

You may also want to watch:

“Do you have CCTV that caught any suspicious footage around that time? If so I’d like to hear from you as it may assist our enquiries.

“I can be contacted directly via email at michael.hardiman@herts.pnn.police.uk.

“Also if your vehicle was damaged and you have not reported it, please do so.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 41/36920/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles targeted in Royston criminal damage spate

Police are investigating after 14 vehicles were damaged in Royston. Picture: Archant

Royston Town in crowdfunding campaign to ‘Keep Crows Flying’

Royston Town have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds (pic Kevin Richards)

South Cambs District Council planning decision quashed by High Court over unlawful public consultation

The High Court has ruled SCDC have been unlawful. Picture: Archant

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Most Read

Multiple vehicles targeted in Royston criminal damage spate

Police are investigating after 14 vehicles were damaged in Royston. Picture: Archant

Royston Town in crowdfunding campaign to ‘Keep Crows Flying’

Royston Town have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds (pic Kevin Richards)

South Cambs District Council planning decision quashed by High Court over unlawful public consultation

The High Court has ruled SCDC have been unlawful. Picture: Archant

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Latest from the Royston Crow

Need for domestic abuse support soars during lockdown in Hertfordshire

The Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline is a confidential, free, support and signposting service which aims is to improve the lives of anyone affected by domestic abuse, including those seeking help to change their behaviour.

Multiple vehicles targeted in Royston criminal damage spate

Police are investigating after 14 vehicles were damaged in Royston. Picture: Archant

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation
Drive 24