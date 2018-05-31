Multiple vehicles targeted in Royston criminal damage spate
PUBLISHED: 15:50 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 18 May 2020
Multiple vehicles parked on or near the same Royston street have been targeted in an early hours criminal damage spate.
At some point during the night of Sunday, May 10 and Monday, May 11, 14 vehicles were damaged on or around North Close – and police launched an appeal on Monday this week for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
Det Con Michael Hardiman said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the North Close area late on the Sunday or early on the Monday?
“Do you have CCTV that caught any suspicious footage around that time? If so I’d like to hear from you as it may assist our enquiries.
“I can be contacted directly via email at michael.hardiman@herts.pnn.police.uk.
“Also if your vehicle was damaged and you have not reported it, please do so.”
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 41/36920/20.
