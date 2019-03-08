Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

VAUX SPARES LTD of Ashwell Station Goods Yard, Station Road, Odsey SG7 SRT is applying for a licence to use Ashwell Station Goods Yard, Station Road, Odsey SG7 SRT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

VAUX SPARES LTD of Ashwell Station Goods Yard, Station Road, Odsey SG7 SRT is applying for a licence to use Ashwell Station Goods Yard, Station Road, Odsey SG7 SRT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with armed robberies at Meldreth shop

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Royston rogue trader who fleeced St Albans victims handed jail term

Royston rogue trader Tony Mottram was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday as a result of work carried out on homes in St Albans and Barnet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Four arrested after Royston bust uncovers class A drugs haul

Officers arrested three men and a 16-year-old boy after drugs were found at a home in Royston. Picturre: Herts police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with armed robberies at Meldreth shop

Police pursued a driver who failed to stop on the A414 in High Ongar . Picture: Archant

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Royston rogue trader who fleeced St Albans victims handed jail term

Royston rogue trader Tony Mottram was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday as a result of work carried out on homes in St Albans and Barnet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Four arrested after Royston bust uncovers class A drugs haul

Officers arrested three men and a 16-year-old boy after drugs were found at a home in Royston. Picturre: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Attempted vehicle break-ins spark investigation in Barrington

There have been attempted vehicle break-ins in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists