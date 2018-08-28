Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vascular hub for Lister is given the green light

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 December 2018

Lister Hospital.

Lister Hospital.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A new vascular hub at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has been given the go-ahead as part of the government’s £1 billion investment into the NHS.

Vascular surgery is an area which treats the arteries and veins of the body – with all arterial procedures to be carried out at the new hub, with an existing theatre being adapted to create an endovascular theatre.

The hub will be part of a vascular network which includes west Essex, serving 1.5 million people.

In 2013, this paper reported that mortality rates at Lister Hospital were high when it came to complex vascular surgery, and the East and North Herts NHS trust’s most senior vascular surgeon had a death rate more than twice the national average.

The Midlands and East Specialised Commissioning Group began exploring moving specialised or complex vascular surgery from the Stevenage site to Watford General Hospital, which had mortality rates well below national targets and had been described as consistently good.

But the move has been avoided, with the NHS trust’s multi-disciplinary approach said to be key to its impressive ranking in the 2016 National Vascular Registry report for unblocking carotid arteries – which supply blood to the brain.

Responding to the good news, NHS trust chief executive Nick Carver said: “The vascular network will provide elective and 24/7 emergency vascular services for patients in Hertfordshire and west Essex, including a vascular hub at the Lister Hospital where all arterial procedures will be carried out.

“This will also benefit a number of specialists including stroke and cancer services. By working with other local NHS hospitals, the network will greatly improve diagnosis and treatment for vascular conditions and will improve both the quality of care and experience for our patients.”

The go-ahead has also been given for the relocation of the renal dialysis unit based at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, with a new purpose-built facility to be based in the Luton and Dunstable area. The NHS trust has renal satellite units already at Lister, in St Albans, Bedford and Harlow.

Mr Carver added: “The building will have a designated space where patients are able to self-dialyse if they are not able to do so from home, allowing for greater flexibility in their treatment and improving the quality of their care and experience.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Melbourn A10 collision is named

The A10 Melbourn crash victim has been named as Jason Pallett from Reed. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

Royston winners at Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards

Terry Graves won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards. Picture: North Hertfordshire District Council

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Latest from the Royston Crow

Vascular hub for Lister is given the green light

Lister Hospital.

Royston woman awarded MBE in New Year’s Honours

Dr Julia Magill has been awarded an MBE. Picture Archant

New £500,000 Lister MRI scanner to reduce patient waiting times

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity have funded a new MRI scanner for Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals'’ Charity

Royston winners at Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards

Terry Graves won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards. Picture: North Hertfordshire District Council

Over 30? What do you need for the rest of your life and how much will it cost?

The Number by Lee Eisenberg makes essential reading, says Peter Sharkey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists