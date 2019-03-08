Think smart: choose an office that works for you and improves the way you do business

Mantle Business Centres offices are designed with their clients in mind - they are contemporary, fresh, light and open spaces. Picture: Keith Heppell Archant

The way we do business is evolving, and as a business owner, the home of your company should reflect this. Mantle Business Centres provide smart flexible office solutions designed to support your company and help your business grow.

Tenants have access to all Mantle business centres, meaning you'll always have access to professional meeting rooms to host clients. Picture: Keith Heppell Tenants have access to all Mantle business centres, meaning you'll always have access to professional meeting rooms to host clients. Picture: Keith Heppell

Jo Hart, Mantle's group development and marketing manager, shares how a smart office can work for you.

Save on overheads

"Don't spend money on space you don't need," Jo said. "Mantle Business Centres offer serviced offices on short tenancy agreements, whether you need one desk or fifty."

Business Centre, Royston Rd, Duxford, Cambridge, the new area in the centre of The Officer's Mess . Picture: Keith Heppell Business Centre, Royston Rd, Duxford, Cambridge, the new area in the centre of The Officer's Mess . Picture: Keith Heppell

There is the flexibility to scale up or down as your business grows or contracts. There are also meeting rooms for hire by the hour or the day, saving you money on space that you don't need all of the time. Mantle Business Centres offer flexibility for people who do not need a permanent desk.

"There are cost-effective solutions for businesses with people working from home and others splitting their time between there and the office. You can hot desk or share a workspace," said Jo. "You don't need to fork out for a large unnecessary building that carries costly overheads."

Mantle Business Centres have on-site front of house staff that are there to offer secretarial support, greet your clients, handle your post and take your calls, saving you money on a receptionist's wage.

Your office is set up, leaving you to focus on your business.

Business centre offices are designed so you can arrive at work, set up your laptop and be ready for the day. All office equipment such as desks and chairs are provided, as is super-fast wifi and phones, plus an on-site team that take care of the maintenance and management of the building.

"We're here should you need anything. We take care of the office, leaving you to get on with the things you care most about - running your business," Jo explained. "At the Officers' Mess Business Centre, Duxford, other on-site facilities like the co-working area with breakout space, sofas and meeting booth, and the café make it easy for you to access everything you could need in the day without hassle or distraction, helping you maximise productivity and efficiency," she added.

Making it easy for people to get to your office

A long, stressful commute gets your day off to a bad start. Mantle Business Centres are located in convenient, easy to reach locations, with plenty of amenities nearby so there are lots of options for lunch and breaks.

"Location is key to getting the most out of your office," Jo said. "There are good transport links near our Duxford office and on-site parking, making your office easily accessible to you, your staff and visiting clients."

Have a space to work wherever your business takes you

Once you're a tenant of a Mantle Business Centre, you have automatic access to their other facilities in Stansted, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Stevenage and Oxfordshire. No matter where you travel you'll have professional meeting rooms to host clients and a desk to work from when travelling.

"A smart office solution is finding a space that is flexible enough to work with you.

Many business owners, especially if just starting a company, will need to travel to network and meet with clients, to help expand their business. This way you will have somewhere impressive and professional to meet them, which will give a good first impression," said Jo.

The Officers' Mess Duxford

"Our mission is simple; we want to create flexible, stress-free, cost-effective smart office solutions for your business. We design all our buildings with you in mind, to equip them with the things you need to help your business to succeed," Jo said.

Find out how they can help your business by visiting www.mantlebusinesscentres.co.uk. To get your new office today complete the online enquiry form or call 0333 00 66 330.