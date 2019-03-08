Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 April 2019

Archant

Universal Builders Supply Ltd trading as UBS Hoists & Access of Unit 15, The Wireless Station, Chestnut Lane, Bassingbourn, Royston, SG8 5JH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 15, The Wireless Station, Chestnut Lane, Bassingbourn, Royston, SG8 5JH

Universal Builders Supply Ltd trading as UBS Hoists & Access of Unit 15, The Wireless Station, Chestnut Lane, Bassingbourn, Royston, SG8 5JH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 15, The Wireless Station, Chestnut Lane, Bassingbourn, Royston, SG8 5JH

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available

