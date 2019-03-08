Advanced search

Fowlmere motorist captures footage of driver's U-turn on A505

PUBLISHED: 16:54 16 August 2019

Tim Jackson's dash cam captured footage of a driver making a U-turn on the A505 between Baldock and Royston

Archant

A Fowlmere motorist travelling on the A505 between Baldock and Royston has spoken of his shock that a driver performed a U-turn while travelling on the stretch.

To show your support for our campaign just tweet or mention @roystoncrow on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #MakeTheA505Safer.To show your support for our campaign just tweet or mention @roystoncrow on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #MakeTheA505Safer.

Computer engineer Tim Jackson was driving home on the eastbound carriageway at about 6.45pm on Wednesday when he saw a car in front do a U-turn.

Mr Jackson, 50, told the Crow: "I couldn't believe what I was seeing, the driver was extremely lucky that they didn't cause a very serious accident and other road users were on their game.

"It's is a fast road and to be travelling the wrong way just beggars belief. I don't understand how people manage it."

The Crow is calling for changes on the stretch, and Herts County Council have said additional signage and road markings were being looked at to reinforce that the road sections are one-way. Other safety improvements are also being considered.

