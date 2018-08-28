Tyre Pros around Herts and Beds want your food donations

Rob Gainsborough made the largest single donation to his local foodbank last Christmas, and hopes to do the same in Letchworth this year. Picture: Rob Gainsborough Archant

The manager of STS Tyre Pros in Letchworth has organised food collections at seven centres across three counties to donate to the North Herts foodbank at Christmas.

Rob Gainsborough has been supporting the Trussell Trust – a charity which co-ordinates with a nationwide network of foodbanks – for two years.

He said: “Since 2016 we have been supporting the Trussell Trust to raise as much food as possible throughout December for local food banks.

“I was based in Norwich last year and managed to raise 2.5 tonnes, which was their largest ever single donation.

“I am now based in Letchworth and have seven centres all with food drop off points, which will be collecting throughout December for the foodbank in Letchworth.”

To donate, visit STS centres in Letchworth, Stevenage, Hitchin, Royston, Biggleswade, Huntingdon or March. The last day for donations is December 20.