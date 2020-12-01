Two people die in multi-vehicle crash on A1198

Two people have sadly died following a crash on the A1198 between Whaddon and Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth. Archant

Two people have sadly died following a multi-vehicle crash on the A1198 today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police, fire and the ambulance service were called at about 11.35am today to the A1198 between Whaddon and Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth with reports of a collision involving the three vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

Sadly, two people sustained fatal injuries.

The road is currently closed and likely to remain closed for some time. Diversions are in place.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should report online via our webchat https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH quoting incident 136 of December 1.