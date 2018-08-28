Two arrests after Meldreth ‘armed robbery’

Police have arrested two men after an armed robbery in Meldreth. Picture: Archant Archant

Two men have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery at a Meldreth shop on Monday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 9.56pm to reports of a robbery at the One Shop store in High Street.

Two men allegedly entered the store at around 9.50pm wearing balaclavas and, armed with a gun, threatened members of staff and took thousands of pounds from the store.

An investigation was launched and a 32-year-old from Meldreth and a 21-year-old from Melbourn were arrested yesterday evening.

If you have any information call 101, quoting incident 427 of January 7, or report online at cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.