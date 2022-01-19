Tiffinity and Beyond: Boost for Melbourn business thanks to former BBC Dragon

A Melbourn scientist and gourmet tiffin maker, who produces the chocolate treat from her home, was delighted to receive a business boost from retail entrepreneur and former BBC Dragon, Theo Paphitis.

Jayne Downes is the founder of Tiffinity and Beyond, which she started in her kitchen in 2020, and now supplies the baked chocolate treat to Royston businesses - in addition to her day job as a University of Cambridge research scientist.

Jayne's business has been retweeted by former Dragon's Den star Theo - who has around half a million Twitter followers as part of his weekly 'Small Business Sunday' initiative, which has been going since 2010.

Tiffinity and Beyond's Jayne Downes at a local market - Credit: Jayne Downes

Theo's retweet saw her @TiffinLadyJayne account attract many more followers, and it is also profiled on the #SBS website.

Jayne said: "I’ve only been in business just over a year and I work out of my kitchen, sending out online orders but also supplying local coffee shops in Royston. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s always hard to raise your profile.

"I’m so excited that Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following. As soon as I had won Twitter went absolutely crazy, it was just unreal.

"Long before the days of baked goods by post being all the rage, I was sending care packages of tiffin to my daughter at university. Her student friends were all huge fans and for her 21st birthday party I baked huge mounds of the stuff.

​"As the years have gone by I have added a few more flavours with batches being my thing to make for parties. My son has asked me to make them for him to take to work.

"Then COVID arrived, so I started to seriously look at making tiffin to sell and Tiffinity and Beyond was born!"

Tiffinity and Beyond specialises in gourmet tiffin. - Credit: Jayne Downes

Entrepreneur Mr Paphitis said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Tiffinity and Beyond every success.”

Check out www.tiffinityandbeyond.co.uk for more information.