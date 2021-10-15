MPs pay tribute following death of Sir David Amess
- Credit: HM Government
Local politicians have responded following the tragic death of MP Sir David Amess, who was brutally attacked at his constituency surgery today.
Sir David, 69, first became an MP in 1983 and has represented Southend West since 1997.
North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald said: "I am so sad to hear of David’s death after the brutal attack on him at his constituency surgery.
"He was such a very kind friendly person, full of enthusiasm for causes such as animal welfare and also for his constituency.
"I knew him for more than 30 years as a colleague and friend. He was very helpful when I was first elected and helped to teach me about the work of an MP.
"My thoughts are with his family at such a dreadful time. It is a tragedy."
South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne tweeted: "The death of Sir David Amess is devastating news.
"Sir David was such a friendly, kind-hearted man. My thoughts are with his family and staff at this time.
"It is a loss for Parliament and the country, and an attack on democracy."