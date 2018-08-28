Friends of 30-year-old from Reed pay tribute after A10 tragedy

Jason Pallett, who sadly died in a collision on the A10 in Melbourn. Picture: Facebook Archant

Friends of a 30-year-old from Reed who was killed in a collision on the A10 at Melbourn have been paying tribute to him.

Jason Pallett was walking along the A10 near to Station Road at about 5.30am on Sunday, December 23, when he was struck by a white Peugeot Partner van.

Jason, of Blacksmith’s Lane in Reed, sadly died at the scene.

Dozens of comments have been left on the Crow’s Facebook page paying tribute to Jason after he was named by Cambs police.

One said: “He was the nicest lad I’ve ever known. He will be missed by so many people.”

Another posted: “Thoughts are with his family and friends at what should be a happy time. Such sad news that has hit many people. God bless Jason.”

Other comments included: “Fly high Jason Pallett, you were a lovely guy,” and “Nice guy, pleasure to have known him and had many laughs back in the Crown – he will be missed by so many”.

And another wrote: “Sleep tight Pallett, you will surely be hugely missed. We had a toast for you on Christmas Day.”

A police investigation into Jason’s death continues. A spokesman for Cambs police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it to call us on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking from Foxton towards the collision location in the early hours of the morning.

“We would particularly welcome any dash cam footage from vehicles passing the area in the period of time leading up to the collision.”