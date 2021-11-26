News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Royston crews' tribute after 'incredible' fire dog's death

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 11:52 AM November 26, 2021
Herts fire dog Thor, pictured when he was given his superhero name and as a fully fledged fire investigator.

Herts fire dog Thor, pictured when he was given his superhero name, left, and as a fully fledged fire investigator. - Credit: HFRS

Royston firefighters have paid tribute to fire detection dog, Thor, saying he "could make you smile at some of the most difficult incidents".

The fire dog joined Herts Fire and Rescue in 2019 and became the service's lead investigator on four paws just weeks ago - taking over the role from fire dog Reqs. 

Sadly, it was announced earlier this week that Thor had died. 

HFRS released a statement, which said: "We are paying tribute to Thor, our fire investigation dog, who has sadly passed away.

"Thor joined the service in 2019 to train alongside fire dog Reqs, learning to investigate the cause of deliberate fires in Hertfordshire and the surrounding area.

Thor was the lead fire dog at Herts.

Thor became Hertfordshire's lead fire investigation dog in September. - Credit: HFRS

"Thor became Hertfordshire’s lead fire investigation dog in September this year."

Executive director of community protection and chief fire officer Alex Woodman said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Thor, our fire investigation dog.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two year ban on begging for these six
  2. 2 Bronze Age hoards containing around 200 items found near Royston
  3. 3 How Hertfordshire’s coronavirus figures compare to last year's lockdown
  1. 4 Vandals trash Royston High Street litter bins
  2. 5 £800,000 artificial football pitch opens at Melbourn Village College
  3. 6 Royston coach chosen to be national Riding for the Disabled mentor
  4. 7 Flexible working: how to increase your productivity without compromising on your lifestyle 
  5. 8 Here's everything you need to know about the new Covid variant
  6. 9 Cycling club rides in memory of former member
  7. 10 Christmas comes early for new cake business thanks to community grant

"Our thoughts are with Nikki Harvey, Thor's handler and fire investigator, at this difficult time."

Royston Fire Station tweeted: "Thor wasn’t only an incredible fire investigation dog, he was a friend and someone who you can rely upon to make you smile at some of the most difficult incidents. Rest easy Thor, our thoughts are with you, Nikki."
 

The lord of thunder/apprentice fire investigation dog. Picture: HCC.

Fire dog Thor - pictured when he was given his superhero name back in 2019 - has died. - Credit: Archant


Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A drawing shows how the entrance from Newmarket Road, Royston could look

First phase of plans for 325 new homes in Royston given green light

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Police would like to identify the man pictured, as he may be able to assist enquiries into an attempted burglary in Barley

Herts Live

CCTV appeal after attempted burglary in Barley

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Melbourn Springs Care Home celebrated after receiving a glowing CQC inspection report

Melbourn care home celebrates 'good' rating after surprise CQC inspection

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Trinity Life Church, which is based at the old schoolhouse in Market Hill, is undergoing a refurbishment

Church makeover to create 'hub for the whole community'

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon