Herts fire dog Thor, pictured when he was given his superhero name, left, and as a fully fledged fire investigator. - Credit: HFRS

Royston firefighters have paid tribute to fire detection dog, Thor, saying he "could make you smile at some of the most difficult incidents".

The fire dog joined Herts Fire and Rescue in 2019 and became the service's lead investigator on four paws just weeks ago - taking over the role from fire dog Reqs.

Sadly, it was announced earlier this week that Thor had died.

HFRS released a statement, which said: "We are paying tribute to Thor, our fire investigation dog, who has sadly passed away.

"Thor joined the service in 2019 to train alongside fire dog Reqs, learning to investigate the cause of deliberate fires in Hertfordshire and the surrounding area.

Thor became Hertfordshire's lead fire investigation dog in September. - Credit: HFRS

"Thor became Hertfordshire’s lead fire investigation dog in September this year."

Executive director of community protection and chief fire officer Alex Woodman said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Thor, our fire investigation dog.

"Our thoughts are with Nikki Harvey, Thor's handler and fire investigator, at this difficult time."

Royston Fire Station tweeted: "Thor wasn’t only an incredible fire investigation dog, he was a friend and someone who you can rely upon to make you smile at some of the most difficult incidents. Rest easy Thor, our thoughts are with you, Nikki."



