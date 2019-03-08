Trespassers on the line cause rail disruption

A Great Northern train heading into Stevenage railway station. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Trespassers on the railway lines at Cambridge have caused trains to be disrupted at Royston.

The incident was reported by Great Northern and Thameslink at around 1pm today, blocking all lines through to Cambridge.

Lines reopened around 10 minutes later, but delays of up to half an hour and cancellations are possible until around 3pm.

Thameslink and Great Northern customers may use London Underground services on reasonable routes.

Customers may also use Greater Anglia services between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street, although their services are also impacted by this incident.