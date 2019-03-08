Council to undertake legal proceedings to remove travellers from Royston car park

Travellers have pitched up at Royston's Civic Centre Car Park, which is owned by North Herts District Council. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

North Herts District Council is undertaking legal proceedings to remove a group of travellers who have pitched up in a Royston car park.

The council was made aware on Monday that travellers had set up an encampment at the NHDC-owned Civic Centre Car Park in King James Way - located behind the police station and town council offices.

A resident told the Crow the travellers had been there since the weekend, with around eight to 10 caravans parked up.

Jeanette Thompson, NHDC's service director for legal and community, said: "NHDC was notified on Monday that a group of travellers have temporarily settled in the Civic Centre Car Park in Royston. The council is the landowner of the site and is undertaking legal proceedings for the removal of the unauthorised encampment."