Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train delays for services from Royston and Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 07:54 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 18 April 2019

Great Northern trains are delayed between Royston and Hitchin. Picture: Nick Gill

Great Northern trains are delayed between Royston and Hitchin. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Great Northern services between Royston and Hitchin are prone to delays and cancellations this morning.

Engineering work between the two stations has been completed, however the service is still recovering and trains may continue to be cancelled or revised.

Tickets are being accepted on other services to help passengers with their journeys.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

Most Read

Housing development makes busy Royston road ‘virtually unusable’

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Therfield pupils visit Age UK club members in Royston

Therfield First School's visit to Age UK Hertfordshire�s 10 to 3 Club in Royston. Picture: Therfield First School

Delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after train fault

There are delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after a fault on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Most Read

Housing development makes busy Royston road ‘virtually unusable’

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins

Drugs bust finds more than 100 cannabis plants in Royston

A missing woman has been found safe and well. Picture: Archant

Therfield pupils visit Age UK club members in Royston

Therfield First School's visit to Age UK Hertfordshire�s 10 to 3 Club in Royston. Picture: Therfield First School

Delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after train fault

There are delays between Stevenage and Cambridge after a fault on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Royston man to run London Marathon dressed as giant ovary

Royston's Craig McMurrough is running the London Marathon in an ovary costume to raise funds for Ovacome, after his sister Cheryl Earnshaw died from ovarian cancer. Pictures: Courtesy of Craig McMurrough

Latest from the Royston Crow

Train delays for services from Royston and Hitchin

Great Northern trains are delayed between Royston and Hitchin. Picture: Nick Gill

REVIEW: Edmond de Bergerac at the Cambridge Arts - A whirlwind of set changes and brilliantly timed farcical comedy

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

The House on Cold Hill at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a ghost story inspired by true life events

The House on Cold Hill is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Housing development makes busy Royston road ‘virtually unusable’

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins

Cambridgeshire NSPCC issues guidelines to parents and carers if faced with children who are confused about their sexuality or gender identity

Cambridgeshire NSPCC has issued guidelines to parents and carers of children uncertain about gender or sexuality issues. Picture: JOHN CHALLICOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists