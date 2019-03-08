Train delays for services from Royston and Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 07:54 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 18 April 2019
Archant
Great Northern services between Royston and Hitchin are prone to delays and cancellations this morning.
Engineering work between the two stations has been completed, however the service is still recovering and trains may continue to be cancelled or revised.
Tickets are being accepted on other services to help passengers with their journeys.
The disruption is expected to last until 9am.