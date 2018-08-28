Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No services between Letchworth and Cambridge after tree strikes train near Royston

PUBLISHED: 18:25 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:38 15 December 2018

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result. Picture: Nick Gill

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result.

The incident occurred when the 1547 Ely to London King’s Cross service struck a tree, which has blocked both lines.

As a result services travelling from London will terminate and restart from Letchworth, with replacement buses due to be in place around now (6.15pm).

In a tweet on its @GNRail account, rail operator Govia Thameslink said: “Our current advice is to avoid all but essential travel. Services are being subject to severe delays and are likely to be cancelled.

“Replacement buses are extremely limited and will be very busy.”

Emergency responders from Network Rail, the British Transport Police and the fire service have all been called to the scene.

On its website, rail operator Govia Thameslink has posted: “Large obstructions such as trees can cause issues for a considerable amount of time.”

It currently estimates the disruption to continue until 9pm.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Royston vicar thanks community in wake of devastating church blaze

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second witness appeal after devastating Royston church fire

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following Royston church fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Gemma Rose

Royston church fire treated as arson

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

Most Read

Delays on A1(M) following crash near Stevenage

There are delays on the A1(M) following a crash near Stevenage.

Early phase of £1 billion Stevenage town centre regeneration set to start

Computer-generated images of what the new development will look like. Picture: Reef Group.

Letchworth boy, 14, sentenced for stabbing teen during row over £20

Jackman's Place, Letchworth. Picture: Alan Millard.

Arrests made after knife recovered from BMW in Stevenage

Stevenage police station

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

No services between Letchworth and Cambridge after tree strikes train near Royston

A train has struck a tree near Royston, with no trains running between Letchworth and Cambridge as a result. Picture: Nick Gill

Steeple Morden school receives sports award

Steeple Morden Primary School pupils being awarded gold award from Claire McDonnell. Picture: Steeple Morden Primary School

Train problems affecting Royston and Letchworth

A power issue is creating disruption on Great Northern services. Picture: Nick Gill.

Barley care home worker wins industry award

Lea-Ann Smith, centre, with her care award. Picture: HCPA

Madness to perform at racecourse next summer

Madness will perform at Newmarket Racecourse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists