Severe weather and a train hitting a tree causes delays from Cambridge to London

PUBLISHED: 11:08 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 16 February 2020

Storm Dennis is causing severe delays to Great Northern train services on the Cambridge to London line in both directions. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Storm Dennis is causing severe delays to Great Northern train services on the Cambridge to London line in both directions. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Storm Dennis is causing major disruption to services between London and Cambridge today.

One train hit a tree that was laying across the line between Royston and Ashwell and Morden, which has since been removed, according to Govia-operated Great Northern.

The line is now open but delays are still expected due to the incident and the severity of the weather.

It advises Great Northern and Thameslink customers to delay their journeys until tomorrow and says it cannot provide alternative bus services because of bad road conditions.

