Train disruption after signalling fault between Royston and Cambridge

Disruption is expected until around 6.30pm this evening. Picture: Archant Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink train services will not be running to Cambridge this afternoon due to a signalling fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fault between Royston and Cambridge is expected to cause disruption until around 6.30pm, with travellers advised that trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Services from London to Cambridge will terminate short at either Royston and Letchworth Garden City.

You may also want to watch:

If you are travelling in this area you will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.

You can use your ticket at no additional cost on the following routes:

• Greater Anglia services between Cambridge King Lynn / London services

• London Underground services on any reasonable route

• Mutual ticket acceptance is in place between Great Northern and Thameslink services