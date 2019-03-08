Advanced search

Major disruption affecting Cambridge journeys after person hit by train

PUBLISHED: 13:47 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 09 November 2019

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Archant

A person has been hit by a train today causing disruption to the Greater Anglia train network.

The incident happened between Bishop's Stortford and Broxbourne station at around 11.45.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services are at the scene.

Several Greater Anglia train services are affected between Broxbourne, Bishop Stortford and Cambridge.

People travelling are advised to check their journeys.

Most Read

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston hairdresser honoured at Hertfordshire Salon Awards

Hannah Burling has won a Hertfordshire Salon Award. Picture: Chris Burling

Bus service extended to serve Royston Gateway

The 16 bus will serve Royston Gateway from Monday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rail disruption between Hitchin and Cambridge due to Foxton points failure

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern

Major disruption affecting Cambridge journeys after person hit by train

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston hairdresser honoured at Hertfordshire Salon Awards

Hannah Burling has won a Hertfordshire Salon Award. Picture: Chris Burling

Bus service extended to serve Royston Gateway

The 16 bus will serve Royston Gateway from Monday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rail disruption between Hitchin and Cambridge due to Foxton points failure

Trains running between Hitchin and Cambridge have been disrupted due a points failure. Picture: Great Northern

Major disruption affecting Cambridge journeys after person hit by train

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Hertfordshire police officers convicted of 16 cases of computer misuse

Herts police have revealed 16 cases of computer misuse after a FOI was lodged. Picture: Archant

Major disruption affecting Cambridge journeys after person hit by train

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Melbourn Village College water bottles donated to children in Africa

Melbourn Village College donated water bottles to children in The Gambia. Picture: MVC

War veterans to travel for free on Remembrance Sunday

Veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces will be able to travel for free on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Archant

Ffffffreezing temperatures bring Herts gritters out tonight

Herts gritters. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists