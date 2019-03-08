Major disruption affecting Cambridge journeys after person hit by train

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant Archant

A person has been hit by a train today causing disruption to the Greater Anglia train network.

The incident happened between Bishop's Stortford and Broxbourne station at around 11.45.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Several Greater Anglia train services are affected between Broxbourne, Bishop Stortford and Cambridge.

People travelling are advised to check their journeys.