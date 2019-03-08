Disruption between Cambridge and Royston due to broken down train

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

A broken down train near Foxton has blocked the southbound line towards London between Cambridge and Royston, with delays and cancellations expected.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - Services are currently unable to run towards London from Cambridge.



Ticket acceptance:

Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Ely & between Cambridge and London



Cross Country between Cambridge and Peterboroug



East Midland Trains between Peterborough and Ely — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) May 13, 2019

Services could be delayed by up to an hour or cancelled, with disruption expected to last until around 1.30pm.

Passengers travelling to and from Cambridge are advised that their journey will be extended by up to an hour, as Great Northern and Thameslink services are unable to run.

Tickets will be valid for Greater Anglia services between Ely and London Liverpool Street via Cambridge, CrossCountry between Cambridge and Peterborough, East Midlands Trains between Ely and Peterborough, Uno Buses on routes 601 - between Welwyn Garden City and Radlett - and 602 between Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and St Albans, as well as Thameslink services on any route.