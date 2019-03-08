Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disruption between Cambridge and Royston due to broken down train

PUBLISHED: 12:21 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 13 May 2019

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

A broken down train near Foxton has blocked the southbound line towards London between Cambridge and Royston, with delays and cancellations expected.

You may also want to watch:

Services could be delayed by up to an hour or cancelled, with disruption expected to last until around 1.30pm.

Passengers travelling to and from Cambridge are advised that their journey will be extended by up to an hour, as Great Northern and Thameslink services are unable to run.

Tickets will be valid for Greater Anglia services between Ely and London Liverpool Street via Cambridge, CrossCountry between Cambridge and Peterborough, East Midlands Trains between Ely and Peterborough, Uno Buses on routes 601 - between Welwyn Garden City and Radlett - and 602 between Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and St Albans, as well as Thameslink services on any route.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Disruption between Cambridge and Royston due to broken down train

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill

Elderly woman dies after Royston collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision after a woman in her 90s passed away.

Murder trial jury told traveller was lured to death

Murder victim: Fred Moss

Royston parish church members thank community after fire

The outreach programme to send thank you cards to homes across Royston has included handing out cards in the town centre. Picture: Courtesy of Lindsay Davidson

Two of Fowlmere’s Polish Resettlement Camp inhabitants reunited after 57 years

Theresa Moody and Henry Sterecki at Fowlmere Airfield Museum. Picture: Mark Donagain

Most Read

Disruption between Cambridge and Royston due to broken down train

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill

Elderly woman dies after Royston collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision after a woman in her 90s passed away.

Murder trial jury told traveller was lured to death

Murder victim: Fred Moss

Royston parish church members thank community after fire

The outreach programme to send thank you cards to homes across Royston has included handing out cards in the town centre. Picture: Courtesy of Lindsay Davidson

Two of Fowlmere’s Polish Resettlement Camp inhabitants reunited after 57 years

Theresa Moody and Henry Sterecki at Fowlmere Airfield Museum. Picture: Mark Donagain

Latest from the Royston Crow

REVIEW: Wild Rose has shades of A Star is Born but with more grit - and outstanding performances

Jessie Buckley delivers a star turn as Rose-Lynn in Wild Rose, which is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Disruption between Cambridge and Royston due to broken down train

Disruption to services between Cambridge and Royston are expected until at least 1.30pm due to a broken down train in Foxton. Picture: Nick Gill

Two of Fowlmere’s Polish Resettlement Camp inhabitants reunited after 57 years

Theresa Moody and Henry Sterecki at Fowlmere Airfield Museum. Picture: Mark Donagain

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notice

Elderly woman dies after Royston collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision after a woman in her 90s passed away.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists