Signs on A505 to discourage littering after stretch becomes 'eyesore'

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:17 PM October 15, 2021   
Signs discouraging littering on the A505 in Royston

New signs on the A505 between Royston McDonald's and the A10 roundabout discourage throwing litter from vehicles - Credit: North Herts Council

Signs have been put up to discourage littering on the stretch of the A505 between Royston McDonald's and the A10 roundabout, which has become a hotspot for discarding rubbish.

The eight signs, targeted at people who throw litter from vehicles, emphasise that littering is illegal and that litter should always be taken home or put in a bin.

Erecting the signs has been a joint project between North Herts Council, Herts County Council and Royston First - the town's Business Improvement District.

Funding was provided by Royston First and the locality budgets of Herts county councillors Fiona Hill and Steve Jarvis.

David Smyth, chair of Royston First, said: "The littering has been particularly bad on this stretch of road since the pandemic, and we hope that the signage goes some way to alleviating the problem.

"We were really happy to collaborate with this project and hope that the signage helps improves the litter situation.”

The signs are moveable, so can be relocated to other hotspots in the future to help tackle littering across North Herts.

The issue of littering on the A505 was first raised by the Royston Town Working Party earlier this year. And last year businesses based at the Royston Gateway Retail Park faced criticism for the amount of "unsightly litter" which was being left at the site and on the adjacent stretch of the A505.

Litter in and around the Royston Gateway development. Picture: Simon Macdonald

Litter in and around the Royston Gateway development - Credit: Simon Macdonald

In response to the litter at the retail park, leader of North Herts Council Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg - who at the time was the council's executive member for recycling and waste management - explained that the council provides an annual roadside clean of the A505, and going forward would monitor the level of litter on the road.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, North Herts Council's executive member for environment and leisure, said: "Throwing litter out of a vehicle is illegal.

"It is also antisocial, creates an eyesore and costs the taxpayer to clean it up, so please dispose of your litter safely and responsibly when you get to your destination.”

If you see someone littering or fly-tipping you can report it on the district council's website.

Royston News
A505 Hertfordshire

