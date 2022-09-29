News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Have your say on the future of cycling and walking in Royston

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM September 29, 2022
Royston High Street

Plans for Royston will see an improved link between Royston High Street, the railway station and the employment area - Credit: Archant

Royston residents are invited to have their say on the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) for North Herts.

The consultation, which is being held by Hertfordshire County Council in partnership with North Herts Council, runs from September 26 to November 7.

The plans outline improvements to facilities for people who walk and cycle in the town.

Priorities for Royston include creating an improved link between the High Street, railway station and the employment area, as well as upgrading walking and cycling facilities along Old North Road to the Tesco Roundabout.

The plans also include a link to the proposed new bridge across the A505 to connect Royston to the Melbourn Greenway route, and new and improved pedestrian crossings and traffic calming measures.

To find out more and have your say go to https://surveys.hertfordshire.gov.uk/s/LCWIP-NorthHerts/

Hertfordshire County Council
North Herts Council
Royston News

