The Stagecoach buses won't stop at Tesco until further notice (April 11). - Credit: Google Maps

Due to a high amount of traffic waiting for fuel, Stagecoach won't visit the bus stops at Tesco Extra in Royston.

The 915 service which ends at Cambridge won't stop at Tesco Extra.

Stagecoach East said: "Tescos Service 915. Due to the many many cars waiting to fill up at the petrol station at Tescos . I'm sorry we cannot serve Royston Tescos at this time."

Traffic is heavy near Tesco Extra petrol station in Royston. - Credit: Google Maps

One resident asked motorists to be aware of the traffic. "Can people be aware people are trying to get to work at Tesco."

The 915 service stops at: Royston Gateway, Royston, nr Roysia Surgery, Royston Bus Station (Stop 2), Melbourn Vicarage Close, Foxton War Memorial, Harston, opp Orchard Close, the Busway Trumpington Park-and-Ride (N-bound) and Cambridge Drummer St Bus Station (Bay 9).



