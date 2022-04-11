News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Stagecoach buses won't go to Tesco due to fuel queues

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:49 AM April 11, 2022
The Stagecoach buses won't stop at Tesco until further notice (April 11).

Due to a high amount of traffic waiting for fuel, Stagecoach won't visit the bus stops at Tesco Extra in Royston. 

The 915 service which ends at Cambridge won't stop at Tesco Extra. 

Stagecoach East said: "Tescos Service 915. Due to the many many cars waiting to fill up at the petrol station at Tescos . I'm sorry we cannot serve Royston Tescos at this time."

Traffic is heavy near Tesco Extra petrol station in Royston.

One resident asked motorists to be aware of the traffic. "Can people be aware people are trying to get to work at Tesco."

The 915 service stops at: Royston Gateway, Royston, nr Roysia Surgery, Royston Bus Station (Stop 2), Melbourn Vicarage Close,  Foxton War Memorial, Harston, opp Orchard Close, the Busway Trumpington Park-and-Ride (N-bound) and Cambridge Drummer St Bus Station (Bay 9). 


Royston News

