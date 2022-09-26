Kia pictured on its roof after Royston crash

Police, ambulance and the fire service from Hertfordshire attended a crash on Green Street, Royston - Credit: Colin Laughton

A car has overturned in a Royston crash.

The incident took place at around 6.40am on Green Street today (Monday, September 26).

A red Kia Sportage collided with a parked car and rolled onto its roof.

Teams from Hertfordshire police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. - Credit: Greg Vaughan

Teams from Hertfordshire police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

One fire engine from Royston fire station was sent to the location.

A car was discovered on its roof, following the incident. - Credit: Colin Laughton

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6.40am today (Monday, September 26) to reports of a road traffic collision on Green Street in Royston.

One fire engine from Royston fire station was sent to the location. - Credit: Greg Vaughan

"Officers attended the scene to find a red Kia Sportage overturned after colliding with a parked car.

"The fire and rescue service along with the ambulance service also attended the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. - Credit: Colin Laughton

"No injuries were reported, however, the driver of the Kia Sportage was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.”

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6:41am today to a report of a car on its roof in Green Street, Royston.

"One engine from Royston fire station was sent to the scene, where the crew found one car overturned in the road.

"Firefighters made the scene safe and looked after the driver of the car until the ambulance arrived."