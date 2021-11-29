All train lines blocked between Royston and Cambridge

Trains lines are blocked between Royston and Cambridge due to a fault with the signalling system - Credit: Archant

A fault with the signalling system is blocking all train lines between Royston and Cambridge.

Trains will either be delayed or cancelled. Tickets are being accepted on alternative Thameslink or Great Northern routes, on Greater Anglia between Liverpool Street and Cambridge, or on the London Underground via any reasonable route.

Where possible, trains will terminate and start back at Royston.

Great Northern is planning to get two trains per hour running between Kings Cross and Cambridge.

They tweeted: "Our control teams are working on getting these up and running as soon as possible."







