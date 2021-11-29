News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Traffic & Travel

All train lines blocked between Royston and Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:12 AM November 29, 2021
Updated: 11:22 AM November 29, 2021
Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault at Royston. Picture: Archant/FILE

Trains lines are blocked between Royston and Cambridge due to a fault with the signalling system - Credit: Archant

A fault with the signalling system is blocking all train lines between Royston and Cambridge.

Trains will either be delayed or cancelled. Tickets are being accepted on alternative Thameslink or Great Northern routes, on Greater Anglia between Liverpool Street and Cambridge, or on the London Underground via any reasonable route.

Where possible, trains will terminate and start back at Royston.

Great Northern is planning to get two trains per hour running between Kings Cross and Cambridge.

They tweeted: "Our control teams are working on getting these up and running as soon as possible."



Cambs Live
Herts Live
Royston News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents across Royston originally thought the bins were being removed by North Hertfordshire Council

North Hertfordshire District Council

Vandals trash Royston High Street litter bins

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
John Meadows (right, in red jacket) was a keen member of Royston Cycling Club

Cycling club rides in memory of former member

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Melbourn Springs Care Home celebrated after receiving a glowing CQC inspection report

Melbourn care home celebrates 'good' rating after surprise CQC inspection

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Remember national lockdowns? Take a look back on what coronavirus looked like where you live in 2020, compared to now

Coronavirus

How Hertfordshire’s coronavirus figures compare to last year's lockdown

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon