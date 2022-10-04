Royston Town Council urges action on 915 bus cancellation

Stagecoach is se to withdraw its 915 bus between Royston and Cambridge - Credit: PA

Members of Royston Town Council held a public meeting to discuss Stagecoach's cancellation of the 915 bus from Royston to Cambridge.

Royston Town Party leader Luke Haugh, Conservative group leader Cllr Mike Harrison and Cllr Fiona Hill heard the views of around 40 residents.

Cllr Haugh said: "It was clear that this was a major disruption and would significantly affect the people of Royston's ability to travel to Cambridge, Addenbrookes and the villages on the line.

"This is on top of the ability of those villages to travel into Royston, and flies in the face of the country's green initiative. We need to do everything we can to ensure this service continues."

Members of the public are invited to voice their concerns by emailing Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor Nik Johnson at mayorsoffice@cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk or Stagecoach East managing director Darren Roe at Darren.Roe@stagecoachbus.com.