Pupils get on their bikes for 'Healthy Me' scheme

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM March 31, 2021   
Children at Reed First School were given cycling lessons by Hertfordshire Cycle Training

Children at Reed First School have been working on becoming a 'Healthy Me' by riding their bikes.

The school welcomed instructors Eric and Michael from Hertfordshire Cycle Training, who spent two days teaching pupils and helping them gain confidence.

Children at Reed First School were given cycling lessons by Hertfordshire Cycle Training

Headteacher Vicky Wittish said: "They had a lovely two days with us and were impressed by all of the groups.

"While they are used to seeing great progress from their fantastic tips and teaching, they said themselves that they had not seen such skill at such a young age before."

All of the school's Year 3 and 4 pupils passed Bikeability Level 1, while children in the Infants were able to demonstrate the same skills.

Vicky added: "Early Years blew us away; those who could already use pedals ended the session cycling between cones and those who had barely sat on a bike before were balancing beautifully and in some cases found those pedals! We are very proud!"

