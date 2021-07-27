Rail timetable change could see 'dramatic improvement' to village services
Proposed changes to train timetables is set to restore semi-fast services to and from London for our villages - something campaigners have been asking for since the chaotic timetable changes of 2018.
A consultation is currently open for further changes to be made from May 15, 2022. The proposed timetable has been developed by Network Rail with all train and freight operators on the East Coast Main Line.
The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership believes plans would offer a "dramatic improvement" for the villages' commuters.
Changes include six semi-fast services from the village stations in the morning peak from 06:05 to 08:37. These services would take around 57 minutes from Foxton to King's Cross, 54 minutes from Shepreth and 51 minutes from Meldreth.
There would also be six semi-fast services from King's Cross to the village stations in the evening peak from 16.54 to 18.54, all day half hourly services on a Saturday, and the current hourly service on Sunday will remain in place.
Susan van de Ven, chair of the Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership, said: "We have campaigned since the May 2018 timetable changes for the restoration of semi-fast services to and from London, as well as the introduction of half hourly weekend services.
"The proposed timetable offers a dramatic improvement for Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton commuters and Saturday travellers.
"We're very pleased to see these proposals included in the consultation and are encouraging our rail users to respond in support. Additionally, we are asking people to indicate support for a half hourly Sunday service, important for many aspects of the weekend economy."
This comes following major issues with timetable changes in 2018.
Other changes would be made to the current 1854 King's Cross service to Cambridge, which would depart at 18.53 and would make an additional stop at Welwyn Garden City at 19.11. It would also call at Stevenage instead of Hitchin, and would no longer call at Ashwell and Morden.
The consultation ends on August 5. Email gtr.timetableconsultation@gtrailway.com with May 2022 as the subject line.
For Govia Thameslink Railways information, see thameslinkrailway.com/timetableconsultation.