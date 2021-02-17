Person hit by train between Cambridge and Royston

Published: 2:10 PM February 17, 2021

A person has been hit by a train between Cambridge and Royston - Credit: Great Northern

A person has sadly been hit by a train between Cambridge and Royston.

All lines between the stations are blocked while emergency services deal with the incident.

Rail replacement buses will be available between Royston and Cambridge, and can be picked up from Royston, Meldreth, Shepreth, Foxton and Cambridge stations.

Trains will be running a shuttle service between Cambridge and Kings Lynn, trains from Brighton will be terminating and starting from Letchworth Garden City, and services from London King's Cross will terminate at Royston.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill), or you can email jo@samaritans.org.



