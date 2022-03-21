Revealed: Plans for new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station

Tom Moran, managing director for Great Northern and Thameslink, Sir Oliver Heald MP, and Jonathan Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail, at Royston station. - Credit: Network Rail

Plans have been revealed for a new £3.5m footbridge at Royston railway station.

Network Rail has announced plans to build the accessible footbridge to help Thameslink and Great Northern passengers switch platforms more easily.

The original bridge was closed in 2020 to keep people safe after Network Rail found serious problems with the structure.

Royston station footbridge which closed in spring 2020. - Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Installing the new footbridge will bring back a direct pathway between the two platforms, and two new lifts will provide a vital step-free route.

This will make it easier for passengers – particularly those with limited mobility, luggage, pushchairs or bikes – to use the station, without needing to use Old North Road.

Plans for fully accessible footbridge at Royston station. - Credit: Network Rail

The new plans were announced at the station this morning (March 21), where representatives from Network Rail, Thameslink and Great Northern were joined by Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire.

He said: “I welcome this announcement which will greatly benefit Royston passengers, in particular families and those with limited mobility. It will be a huge improvement.”

Plans for the fully accessible £3.5m footbridge at Royston station. - Credit: Network Rail

Jonathan Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail, said: “People in Royston will no longer need to use a diversion to simply switch platforms at the station – and the new lifts will help everybody have the confidence to use the station independently.

“I’d like to thank passengers for bearing with us while we worked on these plans, and I’m looking forward to seeing the new bridge come to life this year.”

Construction is set to start at the train station this spring with the work completed by early 2023.

The new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station will link the two platforms. - Credit: Network Rail

Tom Moran, managing director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “This is really great news for our customers at Royston and will open up the railway at this station to so many more people.

"Big projects such as this are a crucial part of our drive to create a more accessible and inclusive railway, where everyone has the confidence to travel no matter what their need for assistance.”



