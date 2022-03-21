News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Traffic & Travel

Revealed: Plans for new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 1:58 PM March 21, 2022
Plans have been revealed for a new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station

Tom Moran, managing director for Great Northern and Thameslink, Sir Oliver Heald MP, and Jonathan Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail, at Royston station. - Credit: Network Rail

Plans have been revealed for a new £3.5m footbridge at Royston railway station.

Network Rail has announced plans to build the accessible footbridge to help Thameslink and Great Northern passengers switch platforms more easily.

The original bridge was closed in 2020 to keep people safe after Network Rail found serious problems with the structure.

Royston station footbridge which closed in spring 2020.

Royston station footbridge which closed in spring 2020. - Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

Installing the new footbridge will bring back a direct pathway between the two platforms, and two new lifts will provide a vital step-free route.

This will make it easier for passengers – particularly those with limited mobility, luggage, pushchairs or bikes – to use the station, without needing to use Old North Road.

Plans for fully accessible footbridge at Royston station.

Plans for fully accessible footbridge at Royston station. - Credit: Network Rail

The new plans were announced at the station this morning (March 21), where representatives from Network Rail, Thameslink and Great Northern were joined by Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire.

He said: “I welcome this announcement which will greatly benefit Royston passengers, in particular families and those with limited mobility. It will be a huge improvement.”

Plans for the fully accessible £3.5m footbridge at Royston station.

Plans for the fully accessible £3.5m footbridge at Royston station. - Credit: Network Rail

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Plans for new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station
  2. 2 'Springtime delight' at the annual Thriplow Daffodil festival
  3. 3 9 movies filmed in Hertfordshire that have won Oscars
  1. 4 Jail for paedophile who let woman and young child stay in his home
  2. 5 ‘World’s most luxurious train’ to pass through Hitchin and Stevenage
  3. 6 Macaulay Brown touched woman in her sleep before carrying out rape
  4. 7 Royston Town boost confidence as eyes turn towards looming cup final
  5. 8 Welcome return of Thriplow Daffodil Weekend
  6. 9 Jail for rapist who 'saw opportunities in vulnerable women'
  7. 10 Gift Day to help fund work at Royston church after fire damage

Jonathan Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail, said: “People in Royston will no longer need to use a diversion to simply switch platforms at the station – and the new lifts will help everybody have the confidence to use the station independently.

“I’d like to thank passengers for bearing with us while we worked on these plans, and I’m looking forward to seeing the new bridge come to life this year.”

Construction is set to start at the train station this spring with the work completed by early 2023.

The new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station will link the two platforms.

The new £3.5m footbridge at Royston station will link the two platforms. - Credit: Network Rail

Tom Moran, managing director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “This is really great news for our customers at Royston and will open up the railway at this station to so many more people.

"Big projects such as this are a crucial part of our drive to create a more accessible and inclusive railway, where everyone has the confidence to travel no matter what their need for assistance.”


Herts Live News
Oliver Heald
Royston News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

The Arcade is a popular Hitchin shopping hub. 

Best place to live in Hertfordshire revealed in new poll

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Alex Synowiec, of Cam Store in Royston, are sending articulated lorries full of donations to the Ukrainian border

Support Ukraine

Warehouse owners deliver lorryloads of donations to Ukrainian border

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Holland jailed for more than six years for robbing and burgling a string of vulnerable elderly victims.

Cambs Live News

Jail for man who robbed and burgled 'vulnerable' elderly victims

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An arrest (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Two men arrested over suspected child exploitation case in Cambs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon