New bus and cycle shelters to help bring sustainable travel to town

Published: 9:00 AM June 16, 2021

Cllr Sam Collins and Mayor Cllr Mark Hughes at the newly installed bus shelter in Royston - Credit: NHDC

Bus and cycle shelters have been installed in Royston town centre to help local people choose greener travel options.

The bus shelter, which is located on Icknield Walk near a convenience store, came about after residents advised North Herts district councillors and Royston town councillors that there was a need for a bus shelter in that area.

After initial investigations began in 2019, progress was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but NHDC recently managed to install the shelter with the help of Royston Town Council, and it is now served by the number 16 bus route in town.

The new cycle shelter in Royston - Credit: NHDC

The new cycle shelter at Market Hill car park was installed after Royston Town Council identified the need for bike shelters in that area to encourage people to use greener transport when visiting local shops.

NHDC officers worked closely with Royston Town Council, NHDC councillors and Herts County Council members to choose the design and the location of the shelter - which has been positioned so cyclists can easily nip into town or the market.

You may also want to watch:

Both projects were funded by Section 106 funds, or money negotiated between housing developers and the council to help fund community infrastructure projects.

The new cycle shelter in Royston - Credit: Ruth Brown

Councillor Sam Collins, NHDC executive member for transport, said: “We are very pleased to support these projects as part of our commitment to encouraging sustainable and active travel in North Hertfordshire.

"The new shelters will greatly benefit local people and the local environment, by allowing people to cycle or take the bus instead of making lots of individual journey’s into town by car.”

The bus shelter was installed by contractor Clear Channel, and the cycle shelter by Broxap and Frank Cooper & Son.

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mark Hughes said: “These are some of the first small steps to make it easier for bus passengers and cyclists who generally are the younger and older people in our community.

"It will take time and investment to provide the right facilities and transport services to meet our community’s needs, and facilitate and encourage the move towards more sustainable travel in and around Royston.”











