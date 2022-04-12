The roadworks on the A505 Royston Road will be in place until tomorrow (April 13). - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are facing long queues in both directions on the A505 Royston Road due to roadworks.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on the A505 will see queues of over a mile.



Two-way traffic control signals are in place until April 13 at 23.59pm, and continued delays are likely.

The works by Cambridge Water are likely to cause delays. - Credit: One Network

Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel said: "There are delays due to temporary traffic lights in place for works by Cambridge Water. Queues of over a mile travelling eastbound. Please allow extra time for your journey."

Cambridge Water said: "Please accept our apologies for the delay in your journeys while to the works taking place at this time."