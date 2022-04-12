Mile long queues and delays on A505 Royston Road
Published: 2:50 PM April 12, 2022
Updated: 3:19 PM April 12, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Motorists are facing long queues in both directions on the A505 Royston Road due to roadworks.
Vehicles travelling eastbound on the A505 will see queues of over a mile.
Two-way traffic control signals are in place until April 13 at 23.59pm, and continued delays are likely.
Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel said: "There are delays due to temporary traffic lights in place for works by Cambridge Water. Queues of over a mile travelling eastbound. Please allow extra time for your journey."
Cambridge Water said: "Please accept our apologies for the delay in your journeys while to the works taking place at this time."