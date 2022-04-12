News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mile long queues and delays on A505 Royston Road

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 2:50 PM April 12, 2022
Updated: 3:19 PM April 12, 2022
The roadworks on the A505 Royston Road will be in place until tomorrow (April 13).

The roadworks on the A505 Royston Road will be in place until tomorrow (April 13). - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are facing long queues in both directions on the A505 Royston Road due to roadworks. 

Vehicles travelling eastbound on the A505 will see queues of over a mile. 

Two-way traffic control signals are in place until April 13 at 23.59pm, and continued delays are likely.

The works by Cambridge Water are likely to cause delays.

The works by Cambridge Water are likely to cause delays. - Credit: One Network

Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel said: "There are delays due to temporary traffic lights in place for works by Cambridge Water. Queues of over a mile travelling eastbound. Please allow extra time for your journey."

Cambridge Water said: "Please accept our apologies for the delay in your journeys while to the works taking place at this time."

