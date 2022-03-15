Meldreth Veg Club kicks off the spring with station gardening project

Members of Meldreth Veg Club volunteered to tend the garden at Meldreth Station - Credit: Susan van de Ven

Meldreth Veg Club have taken part in a project to clear up the gardens round the back of the railway station.

Station gardening has been happening at Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton for nearly 10 years, thanks to village volunteers and Duke of Edinburgh Award students.

Meldreth Veg Club volunteered to garden on Saturday, March 12 - forming the largest group to ever volunteer at Meldreth Station.

A skip was provided free of charge by Amey, the county council's waste contractor, and was filled up in no time.

One of the veg club members is a resident of the new flats which have been built next to the station, and like others without private gardens, enjoys the opportunity to spend time in the outdoors and get stuck in with gardening at the communal station garden.

Anyone who would like to get involved in station gardening can contact railusergroup@gmail.com.