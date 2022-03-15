News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Traffic & Travel

Meldreth Veg Club kicks off the spring with station gardening project

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:26 PM March 15, 2022
Members of Meldreth Veg Club volunteered to tend the garden at Meldreth Station

Members of Meldreth Veg Club volunteered to tend the garden at Meldreth Station - Credit: Susan van de Ven

Meldreth Veg Club have taken part in a project to clear up the gardens round the back of the railway station.

Station gardening has been happening at Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton for nearly 10 years, thanks to village volunteers and Duke of Edinburgh Award students.

Meldreth Veg Club volunteered to garden on Saturday, March 12 - forming the largest group to ever volunteer at Meldreth Station.

A skip was provided free of charge by Amey, the county council's waste contractor, and was filled up in no time.

One of the veg club members is a resident of the new flats which have been built next to the station, and like others without private gardens, enjoys the opportunity to spend time in the outdoors and get stuck in with gardening at the communal station garden.

Anyone who would like to get involved in station gardening can contact railusergroup@gmail.com.

Meldreth News

Don't Miss

Former Royston Crow secretary Norma King, pictured here in 1983, has died at the age of 84

Obituary

Family pays tribute to former Crow employee Norma King

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Coroner's concerns over death at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Rush-hour traffic on the A10 at Milton, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon