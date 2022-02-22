Additional train services between Meldreth, Shepreth, Foxton and Cambridge

Sarah Grove (left), Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership project officer with Susan van de Ven, chair of the Rail User Group - Credit: Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Rail User Group

Train services in South Cambs which were dealt a blow during the pandemic are facing short-term timetable changes.

Additional morning and afternoon stops will help accommodate journeys to school from Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton to Cambridge.

The morning stops consist of 8.06am (Meldreth), 8.10am (Shepreth), 8.12am (Foxton) and 8.23am (Cambridge).

The afternoon stops are 4.06pm (Meldreth), 4.10pm (Shepreth), 4.12pm (Foxton) and 4.23pm (Cambridge).

In the other direction, morning stops are 7.57am (Cambridge), 8.06am (Foxton), 8.09am (Shepreth), and 8.12am (Meldreth) - then following the usual station calling pattern to arrive at King's Cross at 9.20am.

Afternoon stops are 3.57pm (Cambridge), 4.06pm (Foxton), 4.09pm (Shepreth) and 4.12pm (Meldreth).

These changes will be in place from February 28 to May 15.

Susan van de Ven, chair of Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Rail User Group, said: "A combination of continuing driver shortages and reduced passenger demand presents a challenge for all.

"Added to this, delayed key infrastructure improvements require short-term timetable alterations.

"Nevertheless, we see positive steps ahead and are hopeful about building back this vital public transport service for our area. It will take time. We need drivers and we need passengers!"

The next timetable change will take place in mid-May, with a plan to restore the pre-pandemic half-hourly weekday service.