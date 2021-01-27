News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Road closed after 'serious' crash on A10

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:45 PM January 27, 2021   
Parts of the A10 has been shut in both directions following a serious collision between a pedestrian and a van.

Road closures are in place on the A10 - Credit: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A10 Royston Road, Melbourn.

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit are currently at the scene and have put road closures in place while they investigate.

Herts and Cambs fire teams have also been mobilised to deal with the crash. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We will update as we know more details.

