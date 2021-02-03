News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Victim named after fatal A505 crash

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:18 AM February 3, 2021    Updated: 10:45 AM February 3, 2021
Two victims have been named following a fatal crash near Bassingbourn, and police are appealing for witnesses.

A 48-year-old man who was killed in a crash on the A505 near Melbourn yesterday morning has been named by police.

The crash took place at around 3.45am and involved a white Mitsubishi Shogun and a lorry.

Vasile Chiorean, of Old Rope Walk, Haverhill, sadly died at the scene.   

The driver of the lorry, 55-year-old Jose Galdon-Donate, from Cartegena, Murcia, Spain, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Cambridgeshire Magistrate's Court today by video link.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 40 of February 2. 



Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

