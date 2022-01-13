News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fire crews tackle M11 car blaze

Published: 1:24 PM January 13, 2022
Cambridgeshire crews have attended a car blaze on the M11. - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have tackled a car blaze on the M11 near Duxford.

The incident started just before 10.50am. One crew from Cambridge and one crew from Sawston were called to the car fire on the M11 northbound between Junction 10 for Duxford and 11 for Trumpington. 

One lane of the stretch was closed while the incident was dealt with. 

A Cambs Fire service spokesperson said "Crews arrived to find the vehicle well alight on the hard shoulder.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 11.40am.

"The cause of the fire was accidental."

Cambs County Council Highways reported that the incident was cleared by 12.15pm.


