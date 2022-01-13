Fire crews tackle M11 car blaze
Published: 1:24 PM January 13, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters have tackled a car blaze on the M11 near Duxford.
The incident started just before 10.50am. One crew from Cambridge and one crew from Sawston were called to the car fire on the M11 northbound between Junction 10 for Duxford and 11 for Trumpington.
One lane of the stretch was closed while the incident was dealt with.
A Cambs Fire service spokesperson said "Crews arrived to find the vehicle well alight on the hard shoulder.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 11.40am.
"The cause of the fire was accidental."
Cambs County Council Highways reported that the incident was cleared by 12.15pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Simply amazing' - dad's life saved by air ambulance after mystery seizure
- 2 Town's biggest employer pays tribute to late F John Smith's 'vision and commitment'
- 3 MPs respond to lockdown drinks party scandal
- 4 Fire crews tackle M11 car blaze
- 5 Omicron staff shortages: Extra service calling at Meldreth after rail group intervention
- 6 Covid self-isolation period to be cut to five days
- 7 Boris Johnson admits he attended 'BYOB' Downing Street gathering
- 8 Cambridge Junction to receive £170,000 grant for ambitious creative learning project
- 9 Council leader clashes with Conservatives over 'unsafe' mandatory meetings
- 10 Bassingbourn students and Royston fundraisers boost homelessness charities funds