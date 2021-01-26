How effective is gritting roads in lockdown?

Published: 4:00 PM January 26, 2021

Concerns have been raised about the efficacy of gritting roads in the current lockdown - as a flow of traffic is needed to help break up salt and treat dangerous, icy surfaces.

Motorists have shared concerns about gritting on roads during the wintery weather - including the A505 from Royston to Baldock, the A602 from Stevenage to Hitchin and the B197 through Graveley.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “Salt is the best material we have available to treat snow and ice, but it isn’t a perfect solution.

"It works by turning ice into salt water, which has a lower freezing point. To be most effective, salt needs traffic to break it up and work it into the snow and ice, however it will still work with lower traffic volumes.

"During the current COVID-19 restrictions, our duty officers have taken into account the lower traffic volumes, based on national guidance, and have increased the number of gritting runs when necessary to compensate for this.

"Despite this, treated roads can still be icy so always drive to the conditions and only go out if your journey is permitted under the current lockdown restrictions.”