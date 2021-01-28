Woman in her 50s killed in crash between Melbourn and Royston

Published: 10:08 AM January 28, 2021

Two victims have been named following a fatal crash near Bassingbourn, and police are appealing for witnesses.

A woman in her 50s was fatally injured in a crash on the A10 Royston Road in Melbourn yesterday afternoon.

The collision took place at about 1pm, just north of the A505 junction, and involved a black Vauxhall Insignia, a white Iveco Daily 35S13 and a grey Ford Fiesta.

The woman, who was driving the Fiesta, suffered fatal injuries while the drivers of the other two vehicles were unharmed.

The driver of the Insignia, a 27-year-old man from Bedfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 217 of January 27.