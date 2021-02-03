Family pays tribute to 'loving father, husband and son' after fatal crash

Published: 5:00 PM February 3, 2021

Vasile 'Cristian' Chiorean was sadly killed in a crash on the A505 yesterday - Credit: Cambs police

The family of a man who was killed in a crash on the A505 near Melbourn yesterday has released a statement.

Vasile Chiorean, 48, of Old Rope Walk, Haverhill, was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun when he was involved in a collision with a lorry at around 3.45am.

Vasile, who was known as 'Cristian', sadly died at the scene.

His family said: "He was a loving father, husband and son with an infectious laugh and smile.

"There wasn't a room that he couldn't cheer up and I don't think anyone can say they've had a bad first impression of him.

"So many people will miss him and cherish him through the many great memories. Rest in peace Cristian."

Jose Galdon-Donate, 55, from Cartegena, Murcia, Spain, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court via video link today, and is due to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court on March 3.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 40 of February 2.



