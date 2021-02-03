Family pays tribute to 'loving father, husband and son' after fatal crash
- Credit: Cambs police
The family of a man who was killed in a crash on the A505 near Melbourn yesterday has released a statement.
Vasile Chiorean, 48, of Old Rope Walk, Haverhill, was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun when he was involved in a collision with a lorry at around 3.45am.
Vasile, who was known as 'Cristian', sadly died at the scene.
His family said: "He was a loving father, husband and son with an infectious laugh and smile.
"There wasn't a room that he couldn't cheer up and I don't think anyone can say they've had a bad first impression of him.
"So many people will miss him and cherish him through the many great memories. Rest in peace Cristian."
Jose Galdon-Donate, 55, from Cartegena, Murcia, Spain, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 40s dies in A505 crash
- 2 Victim named after fatal A505 crash
- 3 Family pays tribute to 'loving father, husband and son' after fatal crash
- 4 Royston Tesco evacuated after man climbs on top of freezer
- 5 Victim of fatal A10 crash named
- 6 South Cambs stretch of A505 closed after crash
- 7 Bomb squad carries out controlled explosion in Royston
- 8 More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend
- 9 Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases remain high
- 10 Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election postponed
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court via video link today, and is due to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court on March 3.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 40 of February 2.