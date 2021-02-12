Cyclist knocked off bike and verbally assaulted in Royston
- Credit: Archant
A man in his 50s was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted after a collision in Royston.
The cyclist was involved in a crash with a white Renault Trafic van on Old North Road, just off the A505 roundabout, at around 11.50am on Friday, February 5.
The crash knocked the victim off his bicycle, and the driver got out of his van and began verbally assaulting him.
PC Zak Watson, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
"The van driver honked his horn during the collision so it’s likely to have caught the attention of those around at the time.
You may also want to watch:
“In particular, we believe the incident was witnessed by a Tesco delivery driver who kindly stopped at the scene to assist.
"This person could have vital information and I urge them to come forward so we can find out more about what happened.
Most Read
- 1 Cyclist knocked off bike and verbally assaulted in Royston
- 2 Former Johnson Matthey employee opens refill store
- 3 Royston car park considered as COVID-19 test site
- 4 'Absolutely horrendous': Lockdown forces closures of Herts riding schools
- 5 Truck found abandoned in French vineyard to go under the hammer
- 6 Tories fend off opposition as council budget approved
- 7 Students invited to build a construction career via apprenticeship route
- 8 Man charged with assault and criminal damage after Tesco freezer incident
- 9 Family pays tribute to 'loving father, husband and son' after fatal crash
- 10 Man in 40s dies in A505 crash
“Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important for our investigation.
“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at zak.watson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/9714/21.”