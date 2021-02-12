Cyclist knocked off bike and verbally assaulted in Royston

Published: 12:06 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM February 12, 2021

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for information and witnesses - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted after a collision in Royston.

The cyclist was involved in a crash with a white Renault Trafic van on Old North Road, just off the A505 roundabout, at around 11.50am on Friday, February 5.

The crash knocked the victim off his bicycle, and the driver got out of his van and began verbally assaulting him.

PC Zak Watson, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

"The van driver honked his horn during the collision so it’s likely to have caught the attention of those around at the time.

“In particular, we believe the incident was witnessed by a Tesco delivery driver who kindly stopped at the scene to assist.

"This person could have vital information and I urge them to come forward so we can find out more about what happened.

“Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important for our investigation.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at zak.watson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/9714/21.”