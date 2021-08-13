Police called to crash on A10 at Royston

Published: 4:19 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM August 13, 2021

Cambs Fire and Rescue Service attended a crash on the A10 at Royston - Credit: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Two cars have been involved in a collision on the A10 at Royston.

Police were called at 3.25pm today and are currently on their way to the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene, working alongside Royston Fire Station.

They tweeted: "Please avoid the area if possible and be patient while we are making the area safe.

"Traffic is building up and we apologise for any delays."

There are delays on the A10 northbound between the A505 and the Royston Road Melbourn exit.

More information to come as we get it.