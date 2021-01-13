Make the A505 Safer: Improvement works to continue in 2021

Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2021

The Crow has been running our Make the A505 Safer campaign since 2018. - Credit: Archant

Part of the A505 is to close for a set period each day for 10 days as Herts County Council carries out some long-awaited safety improvements.

The works at the Slip End turning for Ashwell mean the area will be closed from 8pm to 5am on January 20 to 30, with some lane closures during the day.

The works have been much anticipated by road users and by the Crow - as our campaign to Make the A505 Safer continues.

On Saturday, two collisions took place near Baldock. In the first incident a car overturned, trapping a woman inside.

A spokesman for Herts police said: "We were called at 1.14pm on Saturday to reports of two collisions on the A505 Baldock bypass.

You may also want to watch:

"In one of the collisions, a car had overturned and a female was trapped.

"The fire and rescue service were also called to assist, along with the ambulance service, and the female was safely removed.

"She was taken to hospital to be checked over. Two children also sustained grazes to their forehead.

"Damage was caused to chevrons.

"The road was temporarily shut while the incidents were dealt with."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent two rapid response cars and two ambulances to the scene. Five patients were treated and transported to Lister Hospital for further care."

In 2018 a feasibility study was carried out on the road, and it was found that on average one car a day travels the wrong way down the A505.

Royston's Lynsey Langdon started the Make the A505 Safer public group on Facebook after her husband was involved in a crash.. Councillors have been informing page followers about the upcoming work.

Royston West and Rural county councillor Steve Jarvis told the group: "Some fairly minor improvements are to be made at the Slip End junction later this month.

"These consist of white lines, additional signs and some removal of vegetation. Hopefully they will reduce the chances of drivers turning down the wrong carriageway at this junction and make it a little safer but they are not going to overcome its fundamental design problems."

Litlington county councillor Sebastian Kindersley said that works to improve the Royston Road/Litlington junction are due to begin this autumn.