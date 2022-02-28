'Action needed' to reduce speed on A505

Campaigners to make a dangerous stretch of the A505 safer are concerned after the county council said the speed limit could not be reduced.

A leaflet posted through residents' doors by Royston Liberal Democrats said that county councillor Steve Jarvis, who represents Royston West and Rural, requested that the council measures speeds on the A505 between Baldock and Royston.

The results apparently showed that between Slip End and Odsey, and between Odsey and Combe, average speeds are over the 70mph limit and 15 per cent of vehicles are travelling at more than 80mph.

According to the Lib Dems, the county council claimed the speed limit could not be reduced because the traffic was going too fast.

Cllr Jarvis said: "Most people will think that the county council's position is ridiculous.

"Speed limits are there to limit speeds. There is no point in having them if they are just set to whatever speed traffic travels at."

Lynsey Langdon from Royston has been campaigning for changes to speeds on the A505 ever since her husband Greig broke his back in a crash at Slip End in 2016.

Lynsey Langdon has been campaigning for safety on the A505 for six years - Credit: Lynsey Langdon

She said: "Traffic is going too fast so they haven't reduced the speed - what about other roads off the A10 going up towards Hoddesdon and Buntingford?

"They go at different speeds so I don't know why our particular stretch of road is different to others.

"I don't really get it. What are they going to say, that the whole of the A505 has to be 70mph?"

A spokesperson for Herts County Council said: “We have a Speed Management Strategy that sets out what speed limit is appropriate for what kind of road.

"The key principle of this is to ensure the speed limit for any road is in keeping with its environment. On a rural dual carriageway such as the A505, the National Speed Limit of 70mph is generally appropriate.

“On a section of road like this, where a relatively high number of drivers are exceeding the existing speed limit, our experience is that just changing the speed limit and signage doesn’t do much to reduce traffic speeds on its own.

"To be effective, any change would need to be accompanied by a change to the road design. We are aware of some specific safety issues on this section of road, and we have been looking at solutions to these.”