A505 long delays between Royston and M11 motorway at Duxford

Will Durrant

Published: 11:01 AM June 20, 2022
Updated: 11:04 AM June 20, 2022
Water works on the A505 have caused long delays in the Duxford area.

The Cambridge Water Company set up roadworks and temporary traffic lights on the A505 near the M11 in Cambridgeshire today (Monday, June 20).

According to Cambridgeshire County Council, motorists heading eastbound between Royston and the M11 junction 10 faced tailbacks of 1.5 miles at around 10am - between Gravel Pit Hill and the Imperial War Museum Duxford.

The works are due to be in place until Friday, July 1 at the latest.

A county council statement read: "Delays of around 1.5 miles eastbound due to temporary lights in place for works by 
The Cambridge Water Company.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

According to traffic monitoring by One Network, the temporary traffic lights are in place due to "utility repair and maintenance works".

